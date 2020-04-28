New on Netflix: May 2020

All the new movies, series and documentaries coming to Netflix this May.

Original Content

May 2020 (dates to be confirmed)

Snowpiercer – Netflix Original Series

In this futuristic thriller, the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remaining humans inhabit a giant train that perpetually circles the globe.

Blood & Water – Netflix Original Series

A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

Mystic Pop-up Bar – Netflix Original Series

Wol-ju, the bartender, is not of this world, or the underworld—she is the weaver of dreams between worlds. Though she might seem obscene and unhindered to some, she provides solace and advice to the weary souls whose dreams she enters. After a drink with Wol-ju, one feels spirited and able to turn the page on their own misfortunes. At the Mystic Pop-up Bar, she is able to cross the threshold between this world and the other, between past and present, revealing visions that rectify her customer’s suffering.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Fusing his musical and comedy chops, Kenny Sebastian gets analytical about frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough.

1 May 2020

Casi Feliz – Netflix Original Series

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Into the Night – Netflix Original Series

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Hollywood – Netflix Original Series

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

The Half Of It – Netflix Original Film

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Furie (FR) – Netflix Original Film

On their return from vacation, a family find their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

All Day and a Night – Netflix Original Film

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix Original Film

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix Kids and Family

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

5 May 2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

6 May 2020

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

7 May 2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2 – Netflix Original Anime

Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

8 May 2020

Dead to Me: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

The Eddy – Netflix Original Series

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Valeria – Netflix Original Series

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

18 Regali – Netflix Original Film

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Whitestar – Netflix Kids and Family

When Megan and her new horse Whitestar win dressage competitions after a short training, the owner who got rid of Whitestar demands his horse back.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix Kids and Family

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe’s picture book series.

The Hollow: Season 2 – Netflix Kids and Family

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

11 May 2020

Bordertown: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics – Netflix Original Documentary

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media – Netflix Original Documentary

In this true crime documentary series, history’s most dramatic trials are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

12 May 2020

True: Terrific Tales – Netflix Kids and Family

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

13 May 2020

The Wrong Missy – Netflix Original Film

Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

15 May 2020

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 – Netflix Kids and Family

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

Chichipatos – Netflix Original Series

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

White Lines – Netflix Original Series

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Magic for Humans: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

Dérapages – Netflix Original Series

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Te quiero, imbécil – Netflix Original Film

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named “Los Terkos” spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home.

16 May 2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador – Netflix Original Series

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

18 May 2020

The Big Flower Fight – Netflix Original Series

Teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show.

19 May 2020

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything premieres globally on Netflix on May 19, 2020. And stick around post-credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a bonus one-hour comedy special presented by Patton himself!

21 May 2020

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 7 – Netflix Original Documentary

Take a deep dive on ARASHI member Masaki Aiba’s individual history, personality and thoughts on the group’s decision.

22 May 2020

History 101 – Netflix Original Series

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Control Z – Netflix Original Series

When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity.

THE LOVEBIRDS – Netflix Original Film

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

23 May 2020

Dynasty: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The modern-day reboot of the iconic soap that follows two of America’s wealthiest families returns for Season 3.

Spelling the Dream – Netflix Original Documentary

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

26 May 2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, she named her difficult second album after her eldest dog and took it for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles and recording her second Netflix comedy special, Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas. You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.

27 May 2020

I’m No Longer Here – Netflix Original Film

28 May 2020

La Corazonada – Netflix Original Film

A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

Dorohedoro – Netflix Original Anime

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

29 May 2020

Space Force – Netflix Original Series

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

Sweet Magnolias – Netflix Original Series

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures.

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall – Netflix Original Documentary

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Licenced titles

Call Me by Your Name

The Blacklist: Season 6

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

Apollo 13

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Before I Fall

Queen of the South: Season 4

Vikings: Season 5

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Material

Gangsters Paradise: Jerusalema

Intersexions

