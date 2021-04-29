New on Netflix: May 2021

New on Netflix: May 2021

May sees the return of our favourite Love Death + Robots, the expansion of Millarworld with Jupiter’s Legacy, and Zack Snyder’s neon zombie heist, Army of the Dead. Plus loads of new documentaries, series, and anime, all coming soon.

Original Titles

4 May 2021

Selena: The Series: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Trash Truck: Season 2 – Netflix Original Kids & Family

Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

5 May 2021

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – Netflix Original Documentaries

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

6 May 2021

And Tomorrow the Entire World – Netflix Original Film

A law student joins an anti-fascist group and finds herself sucked into increasingly dangerous situations and drawn more and more to violence.

7 May 2021

Jupiter’s Legacy – Netflix Original Series

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Monster – Netflix Original Film

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

Milestone – Netflix Original Film

Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

8 May 2021

Mine – Netflix Original Series

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

9 May 2021

Super Me – Netflix Original Film

A struggling screenwriter discovers his lucrative ability to bring antiques from his dreams into the real world — but his new life soon unravels.

11 May 2021

Money, Explained – Netflix Original Documentaries

We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

12 May 2021

The Upshaws – Netflix Original Series

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Oxygen – Netflix Original Film

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

Dance of the Forty One – Netflix Original Film

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

13 May 2021

Sardar Ka Grandson – Netflix Original Film

A story of a romance that spans seven decades and two countries, a story of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a story of victory against impossible odds. ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a strange and sweet tale where petty egos, religion, enmity, borders and oceans of red tape are all finally defeated by the simple humanity of one determined man.

Castlevania: Season 4 – Netflix Original Anime

Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

14 May 2021

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – Netflix Original Series

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

I Am All Girls – Netflix Original Film

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

The Woman in the Window – Netflix Original Film

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

Ferry – Netflix Original Film

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Move to Heaven – Netflix Original Series

Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

Haunted: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

The Strange House – Netflix Original Film

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

19 May 2021

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

20 May 2021

Special: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Major Grom – Netflix Original Film

When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.

21 May 2021

Army of the Dead – Netflix Original Film

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The Neighbor: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – Netflix Original Kids & Family

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

24 May 2021

Mad for Each Other – Netflix Original Series

Bothered to realize they are next-door neighbors and share a psychiatrist, a man and a woman find it’s impossible to stay out of each other’s way.

26 May 2021

Close Enough: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Growing pains are going around this season, as the neighbors navigate getting older, identity crises — and a few alternate dimensions.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt – Netflix Original Documentaries

This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – Netflix Original Documentaries

From rice and okra to mac and cheese, African American cuisine has left its mark on the nation’s food scene. Stephen Satterfield charts its impact.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – Netflix Original Film

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

27 May 2021

Black Space – Netflix Original Series

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Blue Miracle – Netflix Original Film

To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a man and his crew of young charges team up with a gruff boat captain for a lucrative sport fishing competition.

Soy Rada: Serendipity – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

Eden – Netflix Original Anime

Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

28 May 2021

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe. A devil’s work is never done.

31 May 2021

The Family Firm: Hot Properties – Netflix Original Series

This unscripted series follows the members of the Kretz family of Paris and their luxury real estate business.

COMING IN MAY

Master of None – Netflix Original Series

Denise and wife Alicia take center stage this season as they wrestle with a growing rift in their seemingly happy marriage.

AlRawabi School for Girls – Netflix Original Series

Bullied outcasts at an all-girls high school plot the perfect revenge to get back at their tormentors. Created by Tima Shomali.

HALSTON – Netflix Original Series

Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From Ryan Murphy.

Ragnarok: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Mythical chaos and environmental disaster loom as Magne looks for help in his fight against colossal foes and contends with his unmanageable brother.

Racket Boys – Netflix Original Series

A ragtag middle school badminton club makes a bid for the youth championships.

Licenced Titles

Superstore: Season 5 – 5/1/2021

Into the Storm – 5/8/2021

The Last Shift – 5/8/2021

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 3 & Season 4 – 5/15/2021

Ocean’s Twelve – 5/15/2021

Last Updated: