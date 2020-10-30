New on Netflix: November 2020

The candy’s hardly finished and the pumpkins have barely started to turn, yet as soon as the clock ticks over to November it’s all about Christmas. Prepare for the flood of jolly, holly content.

1 November 2020

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2 – Original Series

Two years later, Ada seeks to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.

3 November 2020

Mother – Original Film

Shuhei’s erratic mother feels threatened when he starts to awaken to a world beyond her distorted control, sending the family hurtling towards tragedy.

Felix Lobrecht: Hype – Comedy Specials

No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles “woke” culture, the downside of success and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult.

4 November 2020

Love and Anarchy- Original Series

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

5 November 2020

Paranormal – Original Series

Skeptical about the supernatural, a hematologist is forced to investigate enigmatic events when a ghost from his past comes back to haunt him.

Operation Christmas Drop – Original Film

A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run – Original Film

When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?- Original Documentaries

A woman is found dead in her bathtub, with a puddle of blood nearby. Her husband theorizes she had an accident. But an autopsy tells a different story.

6 November 2020

Country Ever After- Original Series

COUNTRY-ISH follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

Citation – Original Film

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

9 November 2020

Undercover (BE): Season 2 – Original Series

The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim’s hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.

10 November 2020

DASH & LILY- Original Series

Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City.

Trash Truck – Kids & Family

Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck.

11 November 2020

The Liberator – Original Series

Based on “Operation Avalanche” in WWII, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.”

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha) – Original Series

Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

What We Wanted – Original Film

A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun – Comedy Specials

Australian comedy group Aunty Donna star in this hybrid of narrative and sketch comedy about three roommates making their way through an absurdist world.

12 November 2020

Ludo – Original Film

Ludo brings together some of India’s finest actors including Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.

13 November 2020

The Minions of Midas – Original Series

A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.

The Life Ahead – Original Film

In seaside Italy, an aged Jewish woman takes in a young Muslim and tries to help him find his way to family and faith.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Original Film

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

15 November 2020

The Crown: Season 4 – Original Series

In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

17 November 2020

We Are The Champions- Original Series

We Are The Champions: Season 1. Episode 1, Cheese Rolling. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2020

Explore an array of unique competitive sporting events, from the quirky to the bizarre, and meet their passionate communities in this docuseries.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 – Kids & Family

Boss Baby is finally the boss, armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love. But enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down.

18 November 2020

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2 – Original Series

Now out of prison but suffering from blackouts, Eva gets a plea for help that leads her to infiltrate a club linked to an underage sex trafficking ring.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas – Original Series

HOLIDAY HOME MAKEOVER WITH MR. CHRISTMAS – Benjamin Bradley in Episode 1 of HOLIDAY HOME MAKEOVER WITH MR. CHRISTMAS. CR. Courtesy of Netflix/©NETFLIX 2020

Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty team of “elves” to help families reimagine their homes for the holidays.

19 November 2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Original Film

Days before Duchess Margaret’s coronation, her double Stacy swoops in with a plan to fix her love life. But a new look-alike may royally mess things up.

20 November 2020

Alien Xmas – Original Film

While on a not-so-joyful mission to steal from Santa and his pals at the North Pole, a tiny alien learns a thing or two about the Christmas spirit.

If Anything Happens I Love You – Original Film

If Anything Happens I Love You is an elegy on grief. Writer/directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier bring a beautifully illustrated animated short film which takes us on an extraordinary emotional journey of two parents struggling to overcome the hurt left by a tragic event that leaves their family changed forever.

Voices of Fire – Original Series

This docuseries follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine – Original Documentaries

From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

22 November 2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Original Film

Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?

23 November 2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder – Original Documentaries

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.

24 November 2020

Hillbilly Elegy – Original Film

Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy) – Original Film

Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 2-year-old son remembers her.

Wonderoos – Kids & Family

An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday – Kids & Family

Snowfall marks the start of Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving! But crazy weather might cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders can swoop in.

25 November 2020

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two – Original Film

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

Great Pretender: Season 2 – Anime

After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.

26 November 2020

Mosul – Original Film

After his life is saved by a rogue Iraqi squadron, a young police officer joins them in their fight against ISIS in a decimated Mosul.

27 November 2020

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten) – Original Series

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River: Season 2 – Original Series

VIRGIN RIVER – NETFLIX (c) 2020

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 – Original Series

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

The Call – Original Film

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Don’t Listen – Original Film

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

Riding with Sugar – Original Film

As painful memories spin in his head, a young refugee pedals toward a new future under a charitable mentor when fate challenges his BMX racing hopes.

The Beast (La Belva) – Original Film

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas – Kids & Family

When a snow plow with an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker – Original Documentaries

Dancers Kalyn Flowers and Ryan Phuong in Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. c. Courtesy of Netflix/2020

This documentary chronicles the production of a yearly musical theater phenomenon produced by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles.

28 November 2020

The Uncanny Counter- Original Series

Demon hunters called Counters come to Earth disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant in order to capture evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life.

29 November 2020

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! – Kids & Family

It’s winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.

30 November 2020

Finding Agnes – Original Film

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

A Love So Beautiful – Original Series

A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title.

COMING IN NOVEMBER

Trial 4 – Original Documentaries

Trial 4. News clipping of Sean Ellis. Cr. Casey Joseph

Convicted of murdering a Boston cop as a teen in 1993, Sean Ellis fights to prove his innocence and pull back the curtain on police corruption.

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep 15-17 – Original Documentaries

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

Licensed Titles

Assassin’s Creed – 11/1/2020 (the movie, not the series)

The Garfield Show: Season 2 – 11/1/2020

My Christmas Inn – 11/1/2020

The Karate Kid – 11/1/2020

The Karate Kid Part II – 11/1/2020

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – 11/1/2020

The 100: Season 6 – 11/1/2020

The Five-Year Engagement – 11/22/2020

Johnny English Strikes Again – 11/28/2020

Night School- 11/28/2020

BlacKkKlansman – 11/28/2020

The First Purge – 11/28/2020

