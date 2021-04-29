New The Borrowers film adaptation in development at Universal

When you’re telling a story about tiny scavengers that eat everything around the house, most people would expect it to be just a normal story about the joys of parenthood. For Mary Norton’s 1952 novel The Borrowers though, it was a fantastic story about a tiny family that continues to delight many, and as a result has been adapted many times over the years across both series and film.

The most recent adaptation was the 1997 feature, but according to Deadline the popular story is about to get another film with Universal Pictures currently working on a new take. Universal is partnering with Working Title Films, who produced the 1997 film that starred John Goodman. Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2) is writing the script and Conrad Vernon (The Addams Family, Sausage party) is set to direct. Let’s hope this movie is nothing like Vernon;s other films though.

It’s not clear yet on what this new take on the story will look to “borrow” from the original story or if it will try and tell the story but in a more modern setting. With a story that already contains iconic characters and plenty of fun-filled adventure, even if just does a straightforward adaptation, it could still be great to watch if executed properly.

Last Updated: