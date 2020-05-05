Nicholas Cage cast as Joe Exotic in a new Tiger King TV series

No matter how much you may think that entertainment trends are boring and predictable, there is always going to be some weird movie or TV show that defies expectations and somehow catches the world’s attention. For 2020, that TV series has been Netflix’s Tiger King. The docuseries, officially titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has captivated the world thank to its bizarre and colourful characters like Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle. People who seem almost too bizarre even for the pages of fiction and yet somehow they are real.

Tiger King’s subjects are also easily the perfect subject matter for an actual series about their lives, and so it shouldn’t surprise that a new show is going to be made about the lives of the cast members. American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana will write the series, basing it on Leif Reigstad’s article in Texas Monthly titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.

Variety is reporting on this new TV series that will focus on the life of Joe Exotic and while there aren’t too many other details to reveal about it just yet, it appears they have signed the absolutely perfect person to play the role of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic, in Nicholas Cage.

That’s right, the Oscar-winning actor whose recent years have probably been equally as bizarre and crazy as the character of Joe Exotic himself has been signed on to star in the new show and there quite honestly couldn’t be anyone better. In fact, even if the rest of the cast are absolute duds, I would probably want to watch this series just to see Cage eat up this material in his usual over-committed manner.

There are no details on when this series will start development or release, but whenever it dies, expect it to be as equally divisive and engaging as the real-life characters on which it is based.

Last Updated: