Nicolas Cage fights a martial artist alien invader in the bonkers Jiu Jitsu trailer

If you want a tagline for a movie that is off the wall bonkers, all you need to do is include the lines, “Starring Nicolas Cage” and you’ve probably given audiences all they need about just how crazy the film is going to be. In true Nic Cage fashion, this new trailer for the upcoming film Jiu Jitsu madly combines elements of science fiction, cyberpunk, fantasy and Jiu-jitsu in name only, resulting the following combination of insanity.

Jiu Jitsu sees Cage, and his really big sword, star as Wylie. The warrior rescues a Jiu-Jitsu fighter named Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi) from an ancient order to fight off alien invaders and save the world. Yes, you read that correctly. I don’t think I could’ve made up a plot crazier if I tried. Don’t believe me though? You can see for yourself in the trailer below:

Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have won…until now. When celebrated war hero Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi) is defeated by Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), Keung and his team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters. They must help Jake to regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.

You’ve got to hand it to Cage, his films are the gift that keeps on giving. Movies like this might not be good, but they are certainly bound to give you plenty of awkward laughs, keep you entertained and as for the case with this movie, there are loads of great fighting and action that could make up for its rather ludicrous plot.

Jiu Jitsu is directed by Dimitri Logothetis, who also recently rebooted the Kickboxer franchise with Kickboxer: Retaliation , a film that is equally filled with crazy ideas and fighting. That’s all I can say about it really. This movie promises to be far more ambitious in its outlandish ideas than that film ever was though. And joining them in the crazy are supporting actors Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, and Juju Chan.

Jiu Jitsu is scheduled for release on November 20th.

Last Updated: