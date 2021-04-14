First Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer reunites Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek

2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard is one of the most entertaining odd-couple action-comedies in recent years thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson simply being their best selves. If you recall, or if you’ve missed it, Reynolds played Michael Bryce, one of the best bodyguards in the world, who’s tasked with protecting the worst client he can imagine – his long-time nemesis, international hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson). Long story short, he succeeds in doing so, with plenty of action and laughs along the way.

The movie also briefly introduced us to Kincaid’s wife, the forceful Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), and she takes center stage in the upcoming sequel, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, when she bursts into Bryce’s life in a hail of bullets. Four years on from his successful mission to protect Darius he’s taken a sabbatical to try to relax and deal with the lingering trauma he’s experiencing from all that happened, but he’s the only person she can turn to for help in rescuing her husband from the powerful gangster who’s kidnapped him.

Original director Patrick Hughes returns for the sequel, as does writer Tom O’Connor (with the assistance of newcomers Brandon and Phillip Murphy). It also features a stellar supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo, and Tom Hopper.

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you’ll have to see.

This looks like a great sequel, and just a good movie overall to sit back, kick your feet up, and let your worries disappear for a couple of hours.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is due for release in US theatres on 16 June.

