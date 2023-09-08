Objection Hearsay, the Viral Song: The Lyrics and the Meaning

Objection Hearsay, the Viral Song: The Lyrics and the Meaning

We’ve all heard of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – a trial that took place back in April of 2022, according to Esquire. This defamation trial was filmed and broadcasted across the Internet, And if you started to follow the news stories and conversations related to the trial, you may have caught some of the memes, jokes, and media that sprung up from the event.

One particular thing that stood out to people was how the defense attorney for Amber Heard refused to let Johnny Depp complete his sentences. The attorney repeated the lines “Objection! Hearsay!” Some savvy Internet content creators made a viral video of those lines, turning them into a song.

What Does “Objection Hearsay” Mean?

These are words that are used by lawyers in court, and they are meant to declare part of a testimony as false and unprovable. They are outside the ability of the speaker to explicitly defend, and this measure can be used whenever someone is talking about what they were told by a third party rather than what they heard themselves. If the attorney stays alert and sharp, they can activate Objection! Hearsay! whenever the speaker says something questionable, and if the judge agrees with the attorney, that last statement can be stricken from the court record. In that case, the jury or judge would not be able to use the statement in their ruling.

The Objection Hearsay song from the Depp-Heard trial

This objection was used repeatedly by Amber Heard’s attorney, and it started to become a joke very quickly. Two days after it took off as a viral joke, a song was released with the same words, and social media spread it like wildfire.

The song covers some fabricated banter between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyer. This dialogue didn’t take place in the court, but it makes for an entertaining song. The lawyer admits there is no case, and his only option is to repeatedly object (see here). Johnny Depp is painting himself in a bad light as well, saying that as a big time movie star, everything he does needs to be sensational. The song makes fun of the lawyer’s behavior, while at the same time ridiculing a major Hollywood star.

Here are the lyrics for the song in full:

Objection Hearsay Lyrics

I Used To Be Respected People Took Me At My Word Then I Became A Lawyer Representing Amber Heard Objection! Hearsay! Oh my God I Don’t Have A Case Objection! Hearsay! Now I’m Ashamed To Show My Face Well I’m A Famous Movie Star Yeah Life Is Always Fine I Sit Down At My Penthouse Drinking Mega Pints Of Wine Objection! Hearsay! I Don’t Know Why We Ever Wed Objection! Hearsay! Who The Hell Poops In Someone’s Bed I Object To Everything I May Have An Infection Cause I Say I Object The Judge Says “That Was Your Own Question” Objection! Hearsay! Court Isn’t Supposed To Be This Hard Objection! Hearsay! How Did I Ever Pass The Bar? Just One Final Question Sir And This One Has Been Prepped “What Is Your Name?” My Name Is Johnny Depp Objection! Hearsay! How Can You Prove That That’s Your Name Objection! Hearsay! Looks Like We Win And You’re Lame Objection! Hearsay!

Last Updated: