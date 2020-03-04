One family decides to take on the robot apocalypse in this trailer for Connected

What better way to both entertain and educate the family than a film about the pending robot apocalypse.

We all know the robot apocalypse is going to come upon us at some point in time, so wouldn’t it be nice if someone made a movie to show how we could survive it by not falling into the hands of our robot overlords? Well, LEGO Movie creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller may just have something for us in the form of their new animated movie which sees a family trying to escape the rise of a sudden robot apocalypse.

Written by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe and directed by Rianda, Connected revolves around Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbie Jacobson), a creative teenager whose college plans hit a snag when her dad Rick (Danny McBride) decides the family should drive Katie to the film school where she got accepted, as part of a last-ditch effort to reconnect with his daughter. However, when electronic devices start to rise up against humans, it forces Katie, Rick, her brother Aaron (Rianda) and mother Linda (Maya Rudolph), and their pug Monchi to work together and save the day, with the assistance of two “friendly malfunctioning robots”.

So, its not quite the survival guide I had hoped for, but it does look like it has the possibilities for being an entertaining movie, nonetheless. The film certainly resonates a strong message about our interactions with technology and the importance of family bonds, while also presenting a nice animation mix between 2D and 3D animation. Something which also featured in Lord and Miller’s previous film, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Connected looks like it may descend into ridiculous territory at times based on some scenes in this trailer, but the core of the story and the humour looks on point and this is one of those animated films that should resonate with the entire family when it releases this September. And possibly prove educational in how to treat our robotic friends nicely so that they don’t decide to take us out in the future.

