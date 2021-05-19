Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer reveals big changes for Dracula and the monster squad

It’s hard to believe that this film series has continued for multiple sequels, but Hotel Transylvania has proven to be quite a successful franchise for Sony. Created by Todd Durham, the franchise is now onto its fourth film, has three short movies, graphic novels, video games, and even an animated series. Not bad for a franchise that was never that great to begin with.

Thankfully – at least for now- the series is coming to an end with the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania set to be the final instalment. And it’s not just the monsters who’ll be undergoing some change in the fourth flick, as Adam Sandler has been replaced by Brian Hull for the role of Dracula. Will this be like other films where the absence of Sandler made them better? Let’s take a look at the first trailer to find out:

Well, I’ve got to say that the whole transformation plot is a clever way of explaining the vocal change of Dracula. Considering that I haven’t watched these films since the first one, I can’t say I was attached to the character or any of them for that manner. The film looks like it should introduce some fun changes, but this trailer doesn’t do enough to change my opinion on the franchise.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is releasing in theatres in the US summer of this year, which is essentially July-September. Considering this is not the kind of film I can see people risking their lives to go see in the cinema though, I would expect most of us to watch it a few months later when it releases on Netflix.

