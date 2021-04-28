Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as a musically talented kinkajou in Vivo trailer

It seems that every movie studio these days has its own streaming service to funnel its backlog of content and new productions into, available to the public almost immediately. Outside of Paramount and Sony that is. as the latter has decided to team up with Netflix to use it as a launchpad for all of its content that won’t be going directly to theatres, giving the streaming platform some early content.

And one of those first productions coming Netflix’s way is Vivo, starring Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda, who brings his stagevraft to the world of musical animation. Vivo seems Miranda play a musically talented kinkajou, who spends his days entertaining the people of Havana alongside his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González). When tragedy strikes, Vivo must set out alongside energetic tween Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) to deliver a message to Andrés’ love Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan).

It sounds like a great setup for a good story and stars incredible musical talent that makes it an animated movie to look out for. With a combination of its Cuban setting, colourful visuals, and what sounds like a festival of music, I’m keen to see it. Netflix doesn’t have the greatest track record with animated films and so getting something big from Sony Animation Studios is certainly going to help out in this department.

Vivo is directed by Kirk DeMicco and features a host of other Miranda collaborators with In the Heights scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes and composer Alex Lacamoire. Outside of the cast already mentioned, the film also features the voice talents of Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, and Nicole Byer.

Vivo doesn’t have an official release date, but we can expect it sometime in the second half of the year, where Netflix has a lot of nigh profile projects set to release.

Last Updated: