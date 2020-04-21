One Piece, Re:Zero and the rest of your favourite anime has been delayed thanks to the Coronavirus

I’ve been catching up on my anime over the last couple of weeks, taking advantage of streaming services like Crunchyroll to binge the heck out of classic and modern shows. I’m a sucker for the Shonen Jump stuff, and with shows like Dr Stone, My Hero Academia and Black Clover I’ve got a LOT to watch on a Monday night. Also you all seen this show called Naruto? Wild stuff, I do hope no harm befalls that Jiraiya dude as the series goes on.

Anyway, like every industry in existence, the production schedule on Japan’s finest export has been hammered hard by the declaration of a state of emergency in the face of the COVID-19 scourge. Workers are being told to remain cautious or stay at home, which is of course leading to a delay in new episodes being produced. One of those mega-popular shows which will cease operations for a while, is One Piece:

Due to the state of emergency in Japan caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have carefully considered the safety measures for the spread and have decided to suspend the simulcast and Japanese broadcasting of both One Piece and our new series Digimon Adventure.

Pokémon, A Certain Scientific Railgun T, Infinite Dendogram, A3! Season Spring & Summer, Healin’ Good PreCure, Asteroid in Love, The Misfit Of Demon King Academy, and the second seasons of Re:Zero and Tsukiuta. The Animation have all confirmed that they’ll be joining One Piece in the delay game, while films such as Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III spring song, PreCure Miracle Leap: A Wonderful Day With Everyone, Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur and Violet Evergarden won’t be seen for a while.

Anime’s biggest name in the western distribution market, Funimation, also released a list of simulcast and simuldub shows that will be arriving sooner rather than later. Cheers, Polygon:

Simuldub Delays

Spring 2020

Listeners, starting with Episode 2

All additional planned Spring 2020 SimulDubs

Winter 2020

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, starting with Episode 9

Hatena Illusion, starting with Episode 8

Infinite Dendrogram, starting with Episode 8

Nekopara, starting with Episode 9

Smile Down the Runway, starting with Episode 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, starting with Episode 9

Asteroid in Love, starting with Episode 5

Case File nº221: Kabukicho, starting with Episode 21

Darwin’s Game, starting with Episode 9

My Hero Academia, starting with Episode 85

Black Clover, starting with Episode 124

ID: INVADED, starting with Episode 13

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, starting with Episode 10

A Certain Scientific Railgun T, starting with Episode 8

Simulcast Delays

Spring 2020

APPARE-RANMAN!, starting with Episode 4

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater, starting with Episode 4

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, starting with Episode 3

No Guns Life Season 2, starting with Episode 1

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Part 2, starting with Episode 1

There won’t be a lot of new content to watch for a while. Fortunately, anime is so bloody massive that you can easily binge a series or two that you might have missed out on previously. Artsy stuff from the past like Code Geass which I recently discovered, or even more refined content. Like Interspecies Reviewers. Sweet Tezuka, we are a horny lot.

