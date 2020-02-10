Oscars 2020: Parasite makes history with major wins

The 92nd annual Academy Awards (or The Oscars as the cool kids call it now) just wrapped up a brief time ago at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. After weeks of build-up, the biggest awards show in the movie industry finally handed out their little golden men.
Coming into the ceremony, Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 nominations followed by 10 apiece for Sam Mendes’ 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Martin Scorses’s The Irishman. However, none of these took the big one.
It was the other frontrunner for the night, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, which picked up big wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to ever win Best Picture (take that, people who don’t like subtitles!) as well as the first Korean film to pick up Best Original Screenplay. This is a momentous win and without a doubt the feel-good Little Guy Triumphs Over Big Guy story of the year.
It didn’t look like Parasite was going to take it though, as 1917 seemed to pick up lots of momentum early as it grabbed the awards for Best Visual Effects (which I would actually dispute as it was the only slight on an otherwise perfect film), Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. The latter being about as deserving an award as there’s ever been given Roger Deakins’ jaw-dropping work behind the camera in the WWI drama shot to look like a single continuous take.
Joker ended up taking the easiest pick of the night with Joaquin Phoenix’s season-long favourite performance landing him the Best Actor Oscar (he’s the second actor to win for playing the role of the DC Comics villain after the late Heath Ledger won posthumously for The Dark Knight in 2008). Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting score for the film got the gold as well. And honestly, if there were any two categories where Joker 100% deserved to win, it would be those.
Of course, there were surprises and snubs as well, with both happening at the same time in the Best Adapted Screenplay category as Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi won over Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The biggest surprise though belonged to Renee Zellweger who grabbed the Oscar for Best Leading Actress even though she wasn’t much of a feature in the run-up to last night (and the fact that Judy overall is not that great of a film). It could also be argued that Toy Story 4 playing spoiler to The Missing Link and Klaus was a surprise, but its Toy Story though. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood also got relatively shut out though with just Brad Pitt winning for Best Supporting Actor. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman lost even bigger as it left completely empty-handed.
Full list of winners in bold below:
- BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
- BEST DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
- BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
- BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – Steven Zaillan
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman
Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
- BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
- BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
- BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt
- BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi
The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girard
- BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
- BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord
- BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
- BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Last Updated: February 10, 2020