Oscars 2020: Parasite makes history with major wins

The 92nd annual Academy Awards (or The Oscars as the cool kids call it now) just wrapped up a brief time ago at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. After weeks of build-up, the biggest awards show in the movie industry finally handed out their little golden men.

Coming into the ceremony, Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 nominations followed by 10 apiece for Sam Mendes’ 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Martin Scorses’s The Irishman. However, none of these took the big one.

It was the other frontrunner for the night, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, which picked up big wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to ever win Best Picture (take that, people who don’t like subtitles!) as well as the first Korean film to pick up Best Original Screenplay. This is a momentous win and without a doubt the feel-good Little Guy Triumphs Over Big Guy story of the year.

It didn’t look like Parasite was going to take it though, as 1917 seemed to pick up lots of momentum early as it grabbed the awards for Best Visual Effects (which I would actually dispute as it was the only slight on an otherwise perfect film), Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. The latter being about as deserving an award as there’s ever been given Roger Deakins’ jaw-dropping work behind the camera in the WWI drama shot to look like a single continuous take.

Joker ended up taking the easiest pick of the night with Joaquin Phoenix’s season-long favourite performance landing him the Best Actor Oscar (he’s the second actor to win for playing the role of the DC Comics villain after the late Heath Ledger won posthumously for The Dark Knight in 2008). Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting score for the film got the gold as well. And honestly, if there were any two categories where Joker 100% deserved to win, it would be those.

Of course, there were surprises and snubs as well, with both happening at the same time in the Best Adapted Screenplay category as Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi won over Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The biggest surprise though belonged to Renee Zellweger who grabbed the Oscar for Best Leading Actress even though she wasn’t much of a feature in the run-up to last night (and the fact that Judy overall is not that great of a film). It could also be argued that Toy Story 4 playing spoiler to The Missing Link and Klaus was a surprise, but its Toy Story though. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood also got relatively shut out though with just Brad Pitt winning for Best Supporting Actor. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman lost even bigger as it left completely empty-handed.

Full list of winners in bold below:

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – Steven Zaillan

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman

Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi

The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girard

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

