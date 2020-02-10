Home Entertainment Oscars 2020: Parasite makes history with major wins

By Kervyn Cloete
Posted on February 10, 2020
The 92nd annual Academy Awards (or The Oscars as the cool kids call it now) just wrapped up a brief time ago at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. After weeks of build-up, the biggest awards show in the movie industry finally handed out their little golden men.

Coming into the ceremony, Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 nominations followed by 10 apiece for Sam Mendes’ 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Martin Scorses’s The Irishman. However, none of these took the big one.

It was the other frontrunner for the night, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, which picked up big wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to ever win Best Picture (take that, people who don’t like subtitles!) as well as the first Korean film to pick up Best Original Screenplay. This is a momentous win and without a doubt the feel-good Little Guy Triumphs Over Big Guy story of the year.

It didn’t look like Parasite was going to take it though, as 1917 seemed to pick up lots of momentum early as it grabbed the awards for Best Visual Effects (which I would actually dispute as it was the only slight on an otherwise perfect film), Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. The latter being about as deserving an award as there’s ever been given Roger Deakins’ jaw-dropping work behind the camera in the WWI drama shot to look like a single continuous take.

Joker ended up taking the easiest pick of the night with Joaquin Phoenix’s season-long favourite performance landing him the Best Actor Oscar (he’s the second actor to win for playing the role of the DC Comics villain after the late Heath Ledger won posthumously for The Dark Knight in 2008). Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting score for the film got the gold as well. And honestly, if there were any two categories where Joker 100% deserved to win, it would be those.

Of course, there were surprises and snubs as well, with both happening at the same time in the Best Adapted Screenplay category as Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi won over Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The biggest surprise though belonged to Renee Zellweger who grabbed the Oscar for Best Leading Actress even though she wasn’t much of a feature in the run-up to last night (and the fact that Judy overall is not that great of a film). It could also be argued that Toy Story 4 playing spoiler to The Missing Link and Klaus was a surprise, but its Toy Story though. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood also got relatively shut out though with just Brad Pitt winning for Best Supporting Actor. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman lost even bigger as it left completely empty-handed.

Full list of winners in bold below:

  • BEST PICTURE
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    1917
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite
  • BEST DIRECTOR
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Sam Mendes – 1917
    Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Todd Phillips – Joker
  • BEST ACTOR
    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
  • BEST ACTRESS
    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    Renee Zellweger – Judy
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
    Laura Dern – Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
    Florence Pugh – Little Women
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    Knives Out – Rian Johnson
    Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
    1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
    Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
  • BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    The Irishman – Steven Zaillan
    Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
    Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
    Little Women – Greta Gerwig
    The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
  • BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
    I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice
    Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman
    Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
    Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
  • BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
    Corpus Christi – Poland
    Honeyland – North Macedonia
    Les Miserables – France
    Pain and Glory – Spain
    Parasite – South Korea
  • BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE
    American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
    The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær
    The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
    For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
    Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
  • BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT
    In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
    Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
    St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan
    Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt
  • BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
    Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon
    Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi
    The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
    Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
    A Sister – Delphine Girard
  • BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
    Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva
    Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver
    Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
    Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre
    Sister – Siqi Song
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
    Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
    Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
    Marriage Story – Randy Newman
    1917 – Thomas Newman
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
  • BEST ORIGINAL SONG
    “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
    “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
    “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
    “Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
    “Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
  • BEST SOUND EDITING
    Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
    Joker – Alan Robert Murray
    1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord
  • BEST SOUND MIXING
    Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
    Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow
    Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland
    1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
  • BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    1917
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite
  • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
    Joker – Lawrence Sher
    The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
    1917 – Roger Deakins
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
  • BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
    Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
    1917
  • BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
    Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
    Joker – Mark Bridges
    Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
  • BEST FILM EDITING
    Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker
    The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
    Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
    Joker – Jeff Groth
    Parasite – Yang Jinmo
  • BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    1917
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Last Updated: February 10, 2020

