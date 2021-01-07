Outside the Wire: Anthony Mackie goes beyond protocol in new trailer for Netflix sci-fi action film

I can’t say that the first trailer for Outside the Wire really did it for me. There was a weird structure to the first preview for Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi action film as it tried to be too coy and clever about revealing its primary concept, which is that Anthony Mackie’s military man is actually a top-secret cyborg super-soldier.

There’s no burying of that lead in a newly released trailer, which does a way better job of selling the overall story as we see Damson Idris’ rebellious rookie being forced to work with and keep the secret of Mackie’s Captain Leo as they go behind enemy lines in a future war where nobody can be trusted. Maybe not even each other.

So if you can’t still wait for Mackie’s story as Falcon over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play out over the next year, then check out the trailer below to see the popular actor play a different super-soldier with Captain in his name.

When disgraced drone pilot, Lt. Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone after disobeying orders, he finds himself working for Capt. Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do.

This looks like a decent Friday Action Night flick. At least Mackie’s natural charisma seems to be working again after his last few big-budget Netflix collaborations (IO, Altered Carbon) turned him into a wet blanket.

Outside the Wire also stars Michael Kelly, Emily Beecham, and Pilou Asbæk, and was directed by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström (1408, The Rite). It will debut on Netflix on 15 January 2021.

