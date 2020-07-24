Paramount delays Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place Part 2 to 2021, moves Without Remorse to Amazon Prime Video

Disney wasn’t the only major Hollywood studio that switched up its release calendar last night. Paramount Pictures has now also felt the need… the need for speed…ily moving a few of its blockbusters to 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, keeping cinemas closed around the world.

And if you haven’t figured it out yet from the bad joke in the previous sentence (or, y’know, reading it in the headline), the studio has pushed back the release of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1980s classic was originally supposed to take to the skies on 23 December 2020, but it will now have to stick its new landing on 2 July 2021. This does mean that upcoming James Bond flick No Time to Die, which could possibly be pushed to July 2021 by Universal Pictures as well, would actually have some proper Summer blockbuster competition.

Top Gun didn’t get given a barrel-roll of a delay by Paramount alone though, as the studio also announced that its moving A Quiet Place Part 2 from its 6 September 2020 slot. The highly-anticipated sequel to the breakout 2018 horror film (which was one of Paramount’s biggest successes in recent memory, earning $340.9 million off just a $21 million budget) will now be silently sneaking into cinemas on 23 April 2021.

At least it’s still getting into cinemas though. Without Remorse, the upcoming Tom Clancy adaptation that sees Michael B. Jordan star as popular literary hero John Clark, has had its theatrical release snuffed completely. The film was supposed to hit cinemas on 26 February 2021, but Paramount is now rapidly closing on a deal with Amazon Prime Video to instead release it on the streaming platform.

Amazon is actually a very natural home for the movie as the streamer already boasts Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV series in its lineup. This is a proper triple-A get for Amazon though, with the film being adapted to screen by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) and Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado).

Along with the above changes, Paramount also announced a date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, pegging the sequel to the surprise hit to open on 8 April 2020. The studio also announced a trio of new dates with the still-untitled new Jackass film dropping on 3 September 2021, Under the Boardwalk opening on 22 July 2022, and The Tiger’s Apprentice moving from 11 February 2022 to 10 February 2023.

