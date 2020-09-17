Paramount making an animated horror movie titled Stray Dogs

Not these kind of cute dogs

Hollywood seems to love dog movies, whether it be those repetitive stories of dogs influencing their owner’s lives, comedic stories of dogs running their owners live or cute, animated movies of dog heroics. However, I think Hollywood might be embarking on one of its most unusual canine movies yet as Paramount has announced that a new movie Stray Dogs, based on an upcoming Image Comics horror comic book by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner that is set to release in 2021, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The story, which is being described as Silence of the Lambs meets Lady and the Tramp is not your typical dog movie as it is clearly focused on the horror genre that will lean more into the twisted doll territory of Annabelle that the dogs we are used to, according to the film’s producer Gary Dauberman:

So much of what makes horror work is taking something innocent and twisting it into something scary. Like a doll in Annabelle. Or a clown in It. And that’s what we want to do in Stray Dogs: take animation and twist it into something terrifying by using it to explore a really dark story. For me, the project combines a lot of my passions: animation, horror and, well, dogs.

I love that it’s not just a horror movie, but an animated one. We seldom get to see horror explored through animation and I would love to see how they can pull this off. We may all find our own dogs quite cute, but much like kids in horror movies, it’s only fair that they also get turned into something haunting. And in an innocent format like animation, it could become even more tormenting.

