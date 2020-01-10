Participating in life is just an illusion in this first trailer for Alex Garland’s Devs TV series

After blowing people’s minds with the remarkably clever take on artificial intelligence and robotics with Ex Machina and then creating a deeply thought-provoking sci-fi film Annihilation for Netflix in 2018m its clear that Alex Garland is one of the key minds to watch when it comes to truly understanding the identity of great science fiction an bringing it to the screen.

His ability to tell stories that mess with your mind and leave you thinking long after the credits roll is a sign of masterful story telling and it is something which Garland’s stories tend to offer in droves. Which is one of the reasons why I am so excited about his upcoming new series, Devs, created for FX on Hulu.

After tackling AI and aliens though, in his last two films, he now sets his sites on the world of software development (in case the title of the series didn’t give it away) as the series follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who investigates the secretive development division of her employer which she believes is behind her boyfriend’s murder. Nothing is straightforward though and things will only get even more bizarre when you watch the trailer for it too:

I don’t have any idea what is going on at all with this series, but it looks like it is going to definitely blow the mind with the way it gets us thinking about the world. Something which Garland himself has said is a deliberate focus of the series as he wants to get less fantastical or futuristic with its premise but look at the world today and gets us questioning the technology around us. Sounds like something from Black Mirror, except only with a full 8 episodes to uncover the pieces of the story rather than just one.

Besides Mizuno, Devs also stars Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. The series will debut on March 5, 2020, for Hulu and possibly find its way locally through Showmax at a later date too.

