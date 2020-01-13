Patrick Stewart confirms that Picard has been renewed for a second season

The first season has yet to even premiere but it appear that the hype already surrounding the return of Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the upcoming series, Star Trek: Picard has been enough for the studio to renew the show for a second season. Stewart made the announcement via Twitter where he confirmed that the series has already been given a second season despite the premiere still being 10 days away.

We are about 10 days away from the premiere of #StarTrekPicard, so it’s a delight to share with you that we’ve been renewed for a second season! Excited to get back to work and for you to see what our amazing team has created for season one.

📷:@cararobbins @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/YpVn173TkE — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 13, 2020

Seldom do series get greenlit for a second season before a studio is able to determine the success of the first season and whether spending more money on it is worth its while. But I guess when you get a brand as iconic as Star Trek and then feature the return of one of its favourite characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, then the success of the season is inevitable and CBS is confident enough that it will be a success and warrant at least another season.

We so far know very little about to actually expect from this new Star Trek show, but such is the love that fans have in both Stewart himself and writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, that people don’t seem to care too much for those minor details and are likely just happy to watch the show regardless. The studio likely has seen it though and the fact that they are pretty happy with it should only serve to reaffirm fans that this series is likely to be another great addition to the Star Trek universe

I do have some concerns that even if the series turns out great that it might not live up to the expectations that nostalgia brings with it. Perhaps why I haven’t made any efforts to rewatch The Next Generation so that when I do get around to watching this series, I won’t be too hyped about it.

