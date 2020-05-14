Pete Davidson needs to get over his grief in this trailer for Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow may have started his career making comedies but over the last couple of years, he has taken to stories that are far more thought-provoking and serious, touching on serious topics instead of easy toilet humour. For his next so-called dramedy, Apatow is teaming up with SNL’s Pete Davidson and turning the funny man into a miserable soul in the King of Staten Island.

Davidson stars as Scott Ready, a 24-year old wannabe tattoo artist from Staten Island who still lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei) and spends his days goofing off and smoking weed. Like many other Atapow characters, Scott is stuck with an inability to grow up or deal with his past, which in this movie represents the death of his firefighting father at the age of seven. when his mom begins dating a hard-edged firefighter (Bill Burr) though, it gives Scott the push he needs to finally deal with his grief and get his life together.

The plot doesn’t exactly sound like riveting stuff although it will no doubt contemplate on some serious topics along the way. There is also few laughs exhibited in the trailer and Apatow fans might need a bit of a pick-me-up after watching this movie. I’m not a massive Apatow fan and I don’t think this film is likely to convince me.

The King of Staten Island was initially scheduled for release on June 19 but thanks to Covid-19 it has also seen a release change, straight to On-Demand services on July 12.

