Pucker-up, Netflix’s Kissing Both 3 has finished filming and will be out in 2021

Netflix may have spent most of their production budget on ambitious sci-fi and drama films, but oddly enough, one of their first big success stories was in the teen romance genre with 2018’s The Kissing Booth. Now on the back of its successful sequel that released just a few weeks ago, comes another surprise: Netflix has already filmed another sequel, with The Kissing Booth 3 set to release next year. Further proof that movies don’t need to be good to be popular.

To be fair though, even if I have zero interest in watching any of these Kissing Booth movies, Netflix does understand its target audience quite well and have clearly found a formula for these teen romance films that resonates with that target audience, so you can’t blame them for wanting to capitalise on that momentum.

Netflix made the announcement in a live stream with the cast, confirming that the threequel was filmed in secret. The studio hasn’t released any details about what to expect from the third film, but given the young cast, it perhaps made sense to film the third movie straight after the second to ensure that they can still pass for teenagers on the screen.

Vince Marcello returned to direct the third instalment, which will also see the main cast of The Kissing Booth (Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald) puckering up. It’s clear that Netflix has a popular franchise on their hands and is wanting to make the most of it.

