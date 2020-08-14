R.L Stine’s Fear Street trilogy is already filmed and coming to Netflix next year

We knew some Fear Street films based on R.L Stine’s children’s novels were in development, but it turns out the studios involved are incredibly good at keeping secrets. Today Netflix has announced that not only will the entre trilogy be coming via their service next year, but that all three films have already been shot!

Deadline revealed the news that the streaming service is planning to release the first Fear Street film early next US summer (May-June for us when it is winter) as part of a three-month “Summer of Fear” small-screen event that’ll see the full trilogy arrive with a new sequel each subsequent month. An adaptation of Stine’s Fear Street novels was initially in development by Disney before it moved to Netflix. The streamer actually had the first film pegged for a theatrical release this year, but with that approach jettisoned by everything COVID-19 related, Netflix saw the opportunity to release all three movies close to each other as an event as they wrapped up production on the other two films.

Fear Street is set in a slightly darker world than Stine’s Goosebumps books, but it’s still relatively kid-friendly. The novels take place in the 1990s as kids of a small Ohio town discover and investigate (because that’s apparently what kids do) a series of deaths and strange phenomena. They end up meddling with these evil forces that eventually come back to haunt them too. The films are set to explore the origins of the supernatural forces that will see the story jump back to the 17th Century, which will be an interesting time period to explore along with the nostalgic 90s.

All three films are directed by Leigh Janiek and stars Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford. If these turn out to be good, you will have a set of movies that could hopefully provide some good entertainment and light scares for the entire family during next year’s school holidays.

Last Updated: