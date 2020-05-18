Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell sing Volcano Man in this new trailer for Netflix’s Eurovision movie The Story of Fire Saga

Before we got reality shows like Idols and The Voice, there was one talent search show that was already unearthing major music artists like Abba and er…Lordi. First debuting in 1956, the Eurovision song competition has been the ultimate music contest for more than 60 years and has given artists from around Europe the chance to hit the big time through live performances in front of the European continent and getting people to vote on the performers they most like.

Despite its massive impact on the world, it is surprising that not many movies have been made around the popular entrainment show. Netflix is hoping to certainly do the show justice with the launch of an upcoming movie called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which will see Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star as Sigrit Ericksdottir and Lars Erickssong, two Icelandic performers part of the group called Fire Saga who are hoping to achieve global fame through the reality show:

Rather than just release an ordinary trailer, we are instead given a music video by the fictional group from the movie, titled Volcano Movie. Yes it is incredibly over the top and ridiculous, but that’s all part of the humour that should make this film a blast to watch as we see Ferrell and McAdams put on bad Icelandic accents and try to poke fun at many aspects of the reality show competition, themselves and life in general.

The film is directed by David Dobkin, who directed both actors in 2005’s Wedding Crashers and also stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato. Let’s hope they don’t let Brosnan sing in this one because I don’t think my ears could handle that kind of audio assault once again. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is scheduled for release on June 26 on Netflix.

Last Updated: