Return to the island in Netflix’s animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is the upcoming animated series from Netflix, DreamWorks Animation (the latest of their co-productions that includes Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Scott Kreamer (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and Lane Lueras (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) are the showrunners, and executive produce the series alongside Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow.

Taking place during the same time frame as 2015’s Jurassic World, the series follows a group of six teenagers who’re all set for the grandest experience of their lives when they arrive at an adventure camp on the far side of the island. But these strangers must quickly band together and fight to survive when the dinosaurs break containment and begin to rampage across the island.

It stars the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6), Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposites), Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Glen Powell (Hidden Figures), and the official synopsis is as follows:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

Let’s take a look:

That is some gorgeous animation work, with the dinosaurs in particular looking damn good. This show was designed with younger viewers in mind, and it does show a bit, but it does look like there could be some thrills in store for older fans of the franchise.

The eight-episode-long first season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will premiere on Netflix on 18 September.

