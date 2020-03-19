Robbie Amell is the permanent guest of a VR hotel in Amazon’s comedy series Upload

Upload is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming comedy series from showrunner Greg Daniels – you might know his name from little shows like The Office (the US edition), Parks and Recreation, or King of the Hill.

It’s a near-future sci-fi comedy that stars Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People, The Flash) as Nathan, a hard-partying coder who ends up critically injured in a car crash. Instead of taking his chances on the operating table he instead opts, at the insistence of his demanding girlfriend (Allegra Edwards), to permanently upload his consciousness into a VR hotel environment to cheat death. There he meets Nora (Andy Allo – Pitch Perfect 3), who works as a customer service representative for the hotel’s guests and who is struggling with her own issues back in the real world.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In 2033, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.

Let’s take a look:

My first impression can be summed up by the word “eh” followed a shrug. I don’t hate it, but there’s nothing that really stands out either. Given its high-concept premise and the potential for weird and wonderful environments or situations in its VR world, it seems surprisingly every-day. I also get the impression that the series might be more of a dramedy than a regular comedy, because there are hints that both Nathan and Nora will be working through some issues together.

I’m open to giving the first episode a shot at least, and if you do too maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised. What do you think?

Upload’s ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Prime Video on 1 May. It also stars Chris Williams, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Zainab Johnson, Christine Ko, and Elizabeth Bowen.

