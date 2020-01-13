Rumour: Jar Jar Binks to return for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

When Disney kickstarted the latest Star Wars trilogy with A Force Awakens, one of the many things that got fans excited was leaving behind a certain era of Star Wars films that featured everyone’s most despised Gungan, Jar Jar Binks. While those Star Wars prequel films came under criticism for many reasons, least of all some of the poor acting, it was the infamously bumbling antics of this particular Gungan that no doubt drew most of the ire. Especially when the character turned out to be one of those responsible for handing over control to the evil Emperor Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

Fans might need to brace themselves though as Jar Jar Binks may be returning. That’s according to a new rumour from the usually reliable Jason Ward at Making Star Wars which claims that the character is set to return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor on Disney+. Considering the series will detail the life of Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised that these old friends will cross paths as they adjust to life under the Empire, as the report details:

Kenobi crosses paths with his old friend from Naboo, Jar Jar Binks. Early work has been conducted for the CGI Gungan’s return to Star Wars. Jar Jar has a beard to reflect where he’s been and what his life has been like since they were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire.

This is still just a wild rumour right now. Even Ward stresses that it should be taken with a healthy helping of salt – and nothing has been confirmed as yet. We’ve also not heard anything about Ahmed Best returning to his role. Audiences’ vile reactions to Best’s work as Jar Jar got so bad that it drove him to dangerous depression after the release of the Prequel Trilogy. Luckily those films have been seeing a slight resurgence in popularity as of late, and Best is even once again working with Lucasfilm as the host of an upcoming Star Wars game show. Given the secrecy in which these projects are made, he could easily also have been signed on to the cast of Kenobi

The Mandalorian director Debrah Chow is helming the series and there have also been rumours of casting young versions of Luke and Leia, meaning more possible reunions for beloved Star Wars characters that it appears Lucasfilm just can’t seem to get enough of.

