Ewan McGregor is a fashion icon in this trailer for Netflix’s Halston

When Netflix signed a massive deal with Ryan Murphy to create content for it, it seemed like a bold move. The busy Murphy appears to have not disappointed though, with a variety of popular series like Hollywood, Ratched, and The Politician, along with two movies in the form of The Prom and The Boys in the Band. Murphy now has another limited series coming our way in the form of Halston, which sees Ewan McGregor star as a troubled fashion designer.

The series, based on the book Simply Halston, is set in the world of high-end fashion and follows the rise and fall of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in the 1960s and 70s. Halston set out to change the future of the fashion world, but in his quest for perfection and managing his own ego, saw his own personal life fall apart in the process. It doesn’t exactly sound like a recipe for a hit show, but with a new trailer released for the series, Netflix is ready to convince us that this might be the next big series to binge on:

I’ve got to say this series does look intriguing. Not only does McGregor look like he puts in a mesmerising performance here but much like the fashion itself, this trailer oozes style and high drama that could be very exciting to watch. It also makes good use of Depeche’s Mode’s Enjoy the Silence which adds some extra bite to the unravelling of McGregor’s character’s life.

Along with McGregor playing the titular character, the series also brings several other icons from the time alive with Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minelli, Gianfranco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, and Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti. It’s a great cast that will hopefully make for a great series.

Halston is releasing on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

