Rumour: Knights of the Old Republic could be coming to TV and Film

With the Skywalker saga now wrapped up (at least for now), Disney and Lucasfilm are now working on plans to take their Star Wars franchise in different directions. One such new direction is The Mandalorian which is already proving popular with audiences and news that the next Star Wars movies could be set in the days of the High Republic, around 400 years before The Phantom Menace and any of the major Skywalkers even existed.

Lucasfilm though still believes in capitalising on their existing franchises and characters as well though which is also why they are working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series too, possibly featuring everyone’s favourite space goofy – Jar Jar Binks. There might be another popular Star Wars property that they are also looking to capitalise on further, though this time from their video-game division as Fandom Wire is reporting that Lucasfilm is working on a Knights of the Old Republic show and movie.

Knights of the Old Republic was an RPG developed by BioWare and to this day is one of the most popular Star Wars video games of all time. It was popular not just for its exciting gameplay and lightsabre battles, but its deep and compelling story set a remarkable 4000 years before the events of the films (or 3956 years before A New Hope to be exact) and it would be no surprise if the company was looking to capitalise on the popularity of it and turn it into a movie or TV series of some sorts. Or as the rumour suggests – both.

There is certainly more than enough story from the video game to cover a movie alone which could possibly also be why the company is interested in building a TV series around the property as well and if things turn out successful, possibly more movies too as well. It’s worth noting though that this is all still just rumour for now as the studio hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet. We’ve had rumours of this before, but those now look like they could actually have been erroneous reports for the new High Republic Era projects.

So with that, if there is something in the works for Knights of the Old Republic, it will probably be several years away too. What might be worth getting even more excited about is the chance of a tie-in video game if it does release which will hopefully allow us to finally return to the way being a Jedi should be experienced – as a video game.

Last Updated: