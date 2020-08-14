Russell Crowe has a road rage problem in this new trailer for Unhinged

Time has not been kind to some of Hollywood’s best and Russell Crowe is one of those. While still working steadily (some on the small screen), the Aussie actor has seemingly drifted off into a bit of relative big-screen obscurity over the years thanks to some poor movie choices, despite still being an immensely talented actor. As a thespian who has spent much of his career playing the hero, perhaps it’s taking on the role of a wild and dangerous bad guy that could reignite his movie career.

Unhinged is that next movie which sees Crowe star as an unstable man with a seriously bad case of road rage who hunts down a young woman (Caren Pistorius) and her teenage son (Gabriel Bateman) after an unnecessary incident takes place on the road. This is not just your ordinary case of Brakpan road rage and fighting though as Crowe character’s truly vicious and murderous streak begins to surface, as can be witnessed in this new trailer for the film:

The trailer starts out in the form of a Pubic Service Announcement about the dangers of road rage and how to avoid it before it reveals the incident that seemingly sparks off this case of aggressive road rage and showcasing a whole lot of violence along the way. Crowe looks particular menacing in this movie and I am quite excited to see his completely… unhinged persona which he seems to pull off so effortlessly here. I do have concerns that the overall story may fall flat in the long run, but it may provide some decent entertainment at least.

Unhinged is directed by Derrick Borte and due to release next week in the US to select theatres. It will be the first movie released back in US cinemas after the COVID-19 lockdown, so while not the blockbuster litmus test that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is set to be, it will still be interesting to see if people actually show up for it. Here in South Africa, it was also supposed to be first film back on the big screen last month, but those plans were scuppered as cinemas stayed close. Currently, it’s scheduled for release on 11 September, which means it won’t be the proverbial coal mine canary for us any longer (that role in SA still falls to Tenet at the end of this month). 11 September is the same day that Mulan is supposed to debut as well, but we’ll have to wait and see if we’ll even be allowed to watch either of those.

