Russo brothers considering an Extraction movie universe

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has changed the way movies are made these days, thanks to its massive success in building epic, interconnected stories. One of the biggest drawbacks of its success though is that now every studio wants to try and do the same thing with its different franchises, trying to shoe-horn connections into movies that often would just work better as standalone films.

And now the Russo brothers – two of the people responsible for building the Marvel behemoth by directing the last two Captain America and Avenger films – have another cinematic universe in their sights. Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo traded their director’s chairs for writer/producer credits as they shepherded the Sam Hargrave-directed Extraction for Netflix. Following the massive success of the incredible action spectacle, people have been excited for more with the brothers revealing that a sequel is in the works with star Chris Hemsworth returning.

However, in a recent interview with Collider, Joe Russo revealed that their plans for the franchise may be more than just a few more sequels, but could form a bigger universe where they further explore other characters – such as David Harbour’s morally dubious mercenary Gaspar – from the movie too:

I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So, if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.

Now, as much as I loved Extraction as a tight, well-executed action film. I thought it worked well as a one-off movie. While there is definitely room for more in the story, I’m also happy to not explore it further. Though I definitely wouldn’t mind witnessing some more of those epic action scenes, that’s for sure. Hopefully, the Russos have some good stories worked into these ideas for expansion and aren’t just trying to cash-in and ruin a good thing. Though I do admit, seeing more of David Harbour’s Gaspar is definitely an enticing prospect.

