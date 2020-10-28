Saved by the Bell: The old gang is back together in first trailer for TV series revival

As some of you may have heard, I’ve been known to have a rather great memory when it comes to movies. The same generally applies to TV series as well. However, I have to admit that I have ZERO memory of Saved by the Bell, the hit teen sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1993 and spawned a series of spinoffs and TV movies. The show clearly had a huge fanbase (a group that includes my wife) but I just have a blank hole in my memory where it’s concerned and I don’t know why.

Pretty much the only thing I know about the show – and this was also only learned much later – was that the likes of Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Beverly Hills 90210), Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls), and Mario Lopez (The X Factor) all got their first big breaks on it as part of the group of high school friends that the show was centred on. And so it was with the smallest of shrugs that I greeted the news that Saved by the Bell was being brought back as part of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. But now we have the first trailer for the Saved by the Bell revival and I kind of think it doesn’t look too bad. Hell, I’m almost willing to say it looks genuinely funny.

That may be thanks to Emmy-winning longtime 30 Rock writer/producer Tracey Wigfield taking the lead here. The series also brings back the abovementioned original actors alongside fellow alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who will co-star with a new cast members Dexter Darden, Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. Here’s the official synopsis and trailer:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality in this comedy inspired by the classic late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom of the same name.

In case their lack of screentime in that preview wasn’t enough of a giveaway, Gosselaar and Thiessen will only have limited appearances in the series. Sorry, fans.

The Saved by the Bell revival was supposed to have released in the middle of the year already, but production had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently scheduled to debut on Peacock on 25 November 2020. And yes, we still also think that Peacock is a really dumb name for a streaming service.

Last Updated: