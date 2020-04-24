Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel in development

If you are someone who likes watching scary stories and even better, watching them with the lights turned off, then you’re in luck as Paramount is working on a sequel to the 2019 film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Following the success of the first movie that was produced by Guillermo del Toro, written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, and directed by André Øvredal, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that all of the original creative team will be returning for the sequel.

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie is an adaptation of a series of books filled with frightening short stories, written by Alvin Schwartz and featuring terrifying illustrations by Stephen Gammell. Thankfully, unlike so many other horror sequels, there is no shortage of material for the team to draw inspiration from and so it will be interesting to see which stories will form the basis of this new movie.

Del Toro is no stranger to successful horror movies and even if he has only served as a producer and helped shape some of the stories rather than becoming too heavily involved with the rest of the creative work, there is no doubt that his inspiration has had a positive effect on the first film and it is exciting that everyone has stayed on board to ensure the same can happen for the sequel.

At present, there are no firm release dates for the project. Here’s hoping that Hollywood won’t be rushing this project in an attempt to create a new annual horror movie series, but rather focus on the quality over quantity.

