Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen win big at this year’s Emmys

I’m not a massive fan of awards shows, but even less so the Emmys. While all awards shows generally land up into some form of a popularity contest rather than always based on true merit, the Emmys has often been the awards that are most guilty of this where popular actors and characters from TV series get nominated over and over again on pure reputation alone while many fantastic performances get lost along the way.

This year, however, things are actually different. Although there are certainly a few missing people who probably deserved to be nominated, as I look at the list of winners, it’s hard to argue that in most categories the winner didn’t deserve it. Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen cleaned up the majority of the awards in their categories, with Schitt’s Creek pulling a complete clean sweep of the comedy awards in what must be a first for the show.

Along with those big three winners, 24-year old Zendaya also made history by becoming the youngest nominee to ever win the Emmy for Lead Actress (Drama) in HBO’s Euphoria. She beat out the likes of Laura Linney and Jennifer Aniston. Including the technically-minded Creative Emmy Awards dished out over the course of five nights last week (which saw The Mandalorian walk away with five awards for Visual Effects, Cinematography and more), Zendaya’s win helped boost HBO to a total of 30 wins overall, the most of any network.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

WINNER: Daniel Levy -Schitt’s Creek

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER:Schitt’s Creek – “Happy Ending”

The Great – “Pilot”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Marvelous Radio”

Modern Family – “Finale Part 2”

Ramy – “Miakhalifa.mov”

Will & Grace – “We Love Lucy”

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER:Schitt’s Creek -“Happy Ending”

The Good Place – “Whenever You’re Ready”

The Great – “The Great”

Schitt’s Creek – “The Presidential Suite”

What We Do In the Shadows – “Collaboration”

What We Do In the Shadows – “Ghosts”

What We Do In the Shadows – “On the Run”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

WINNER: Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh- Killing Eve

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

WINNER: Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

WINNER: Julia Garner – Ozark

Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Sarah Snookv – Succession

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

WINNER: Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Regina King – Watchmen

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY TALK SERIES

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession – “Hunting”

The Crown – “Cri de Coeur”

The Crown – “Aberfan”

Homeland – “Prisoners of War”

The Morning Show – “The Interview”

Ozark – “Fire Pink”

Ozark – “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

Succession – “This Is Not For Tears”

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

WINNER: Unorthodox

Little Fires Everywhere – “Find a Way”

Normal People – “Episode 5”

Watchmen – “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out of Time”

Watchmen – “Little Fear of Lightning”

Watchmen – “This Extraordinary Being”

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession – “This Is Not For Tears”

Better Call Saul – “Bad Choice Road”

Better Call Saul – “Bagman”

The Crown – “Aberfan”

Ozark – “All In”

Ozark – “Boss Flight”

Ozark,- “Fire Pink”

WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

WINNER: Watchmen – “This Extraordinary Being”

Mrs. America – “Shirley”

Normal People – “Episode 3”

Unbelievable – “Episode 1”

Unorthodox – “Part 1”

As for the event itself, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic the live show saw winners presented with their awards either in their homes (via people in hazmat tuxedos) or a social bubble that was set up beforehand. Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards show on a set rather than a big auditorium, with a few guests joining him along the way and perhaps setting a precedent for what awards shows in our immediate future may look like until the pandemic is under control.

As for the awards, did your favourite shows all win or did you feel quite a few people got snubbed along the way?

