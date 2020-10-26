Secret Mank site lets you listen to part of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score

Netflix doesn’t just want to make lots of movies, but the type of cinematic escapism that can win awards too. In the upcoming Mank, the streaming platform certainly has a chance at getting plenty of attention whenever the next award season is likely to commence, thanks to what looks like a powerhouse script, some fantastic direction from David Fincher, great visuals, and the always masterful Gary Oldman playing the title character.

Despite having the likes of Fincher and Oldman in this story about the making of one of the greatest films of all time in Citizen Kane, perhaps one of the most exciting things to look forward to is the soundtrack. Scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, here’s a taste of it thanks to a (not so) ”secret” website that shows off the film’s remarkable old-school Hollywood soundtrack along while providing over 100 behind-the-scenes stills from the film.

The site only has 11 minutes from the jazzy score which is something quite out of character from the ambiance that Reznor and Ross usually provide, but it certainly sounds impressive enough.

Alongside Oldman, Mank also stars Tom Burke, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Arliss Howard. The film is set to release on Netflix in some US theatres before hitting Netflix on December 4.

