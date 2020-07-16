See the first images and trailer for Netflix’s new superhero movie Project Power

I just want to say: Drugs are not cool. However, drugs that give you the ability to be a superhero for five minutes might be very cool. That sounds like the kind of high any comic book geek would be eager to try, even if the drug comes with terrible consequences and repercussions that could certainly cause a lot of trouble.

That’s the premise for Netflix’s new movie Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Foxx plays the role of Art, an ex-soldier trying to track down the source of the Power drug. Meanwhile, Gordon-Levitt plays a New Orleans police detective who gets involved in the case, even taking the drug at one point. It sounds like an intriguing idea for a film and a nice play on the usual “superhero” trope. Does it work? Well let us take a look at the trailer to find out:

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we also have some new images for this exciting movie, that gives us a better look at both Foxx and Gordon-Levitt’s characters, along with the likes of Machin Gun Kelly engulfed in flames and Dominique Fishback as Robin, a young dealer in over her head:











The film appears to not just have a great plot and fantastic actors, but spectacular visual effects and production design if these images are anything to go by. Particularly with the detail shown in the fiery Machine Gun Kelly snap. The film is based on a script by The Batman scribe Mattson Tomlin and is being written by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who made a name for themselves directing horror sequels Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4. This is certainly a step up for the duo.

This film certainly has all the right ingredients for a great movie, so it’ll be interesting to see if it can bring all these exciting elements together to make for an inventive and captivating movie that gives us a different take on superhero powers for a change. Project Power releases on August 14.

