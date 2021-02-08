Sentinelle trailer – Olga Kurylenko is out for vengeance in the French action thriller

Sentinelle is Netflix’s upcoming French-language action thriller from director Julien Leclercq, who teamed up with Netflix last year to give us the thoroughly alright action thriller Earth and Blood.

It stars Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) as a highly-trained French soldier who, after a disastrous tour in war-torn Syria has left her suffering from PTSD, is transferred home and assigned to take part in an anti-terrorism operation, Operation Sentinel, in Nice. Her fragile sense of peace is shattered when, after a night out on the town together, her younger sister is found brutally beaten and raped. She vows to make the man responsible pay, but he’s the untouchable son of a powerful Russian oligarch, so she’ll need to bring all her skills and training to bear in order to avenge her sister.

The awkwardly-translated plot synopsis is as follows:

Klara who is thirty-three years old. She is an interpreter in the French Army. After experiencing the horrors of war in Syria, she was transferred to Nice as part of Operation Sentinel. There, with her mother and her sister Tania, she tries to rebuild herself. But one evening, after going to a nightclub, Tania is found half-dead on the beach. She was raped and beaten up. Klara will then do everything to find the attackers and avenge her sister. This merciless hunt will lead her in the footsteps of Yvan Kadnikov, the son of a powerful Russian oligarch of the French Riviera.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a solid B-grade action thriller. The story might be a bit clichéd, but action looks pretty well done and Kurylenko looks good in the role as the revenge-seeking Klara – I particularly like that’s she’s going about her business professionally.

What do you think?

Sentinelle will premiere on Netflix on 5 March. It also stars Marilyn Lima, Andrey Gorlenko, Michel Biel, Carole Weyers, Guillaume Duhesme, and Idris Ibragimov.

