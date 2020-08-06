Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot to be a coming-of-age movie

When most of us think of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we think of funny looking characters with weird names, witty remarks and catchphrases, all combined with some outrageous action sequences and unhealthy levels of pizza. When Seth Rogen thinks of his favourite half-shelled heroes, he apparently focuses on the fact that they’re teenagers.

Perhaps that’s no surprise from a man whose sense of humour comes across as rather juvenile in nature, as he revealed this in a recent interview with Collider. The actor and movie producer has already announced that he’s working on an animated TMNT film of his own, but wants to make it more of a coming-of-age sort of movie where he wants to focus on the character’s youthful energy:

As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film.

I’m personally not a big fan of a lot of Rogen’s comedy films which I feel lean far too much into stoner comedy territory, which is not really a direction I would like to see a TMNT movie go in. I do agree that we sometimes expect too much maturity from the gang and I guess seeing this transformation to maturity could be interesting to watch. Either way, expect this TMNT movie to be nothing like the ones we’ve previously seen on big and small screens.

