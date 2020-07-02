Shia LaBeouf is the devil in this trailer for David Ayer’s new crime drama, The Tax Collector

David Ayer certainly has a flair for starting franchises. After all, he was one of the writers for the first Fast and the Furious film back in 2001 which kickstarted one of the biggest movie series of all times. Since then he has written or directed films like Training Day, S.W.A.T, Street Kings, Suicide Squad and recently Bright, some of which have all gone on to get sequels from other talented filmmakers.

Ayer’s new film, The Tax Collector, has all the makings of a future franchise as it sees him return to familiar territory of a gritty crime story, like so many of his other films. The Tax Collector stars Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto as a pair of “Tax Collectors” for a drug lord called Wizard, whose job it is to collect his cut of the deals done by gangs across LA. And based on the below trailer, it certainly has that distant Ayer feel if you compare it to so many of his aforementioned films, along with Harsh Times and End of Watch.

I think this movie looks worth watching. It has all of that grittiness and violence that you expect from an Ayer film, along with LaBeouf going all out to make his role as watchable as possible, showing how he has really grown as an actor. The film is filled with many stereotypical characters and could likely end up being quite predictable in terms of story, but it at least has a lot of heart that could possibly make it work.

The Tax Collector is scheduled for release on August 7 in a combination of theatres and on-demand services, which makes sense given the current climate. The film also stars Cinthya Carmona, Lana Parilla, and George Lopez.

