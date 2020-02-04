Sophia Lillis is going through some serious changes in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This

I Am Not Okay With This is not only the first thought that flashes through my mind when I wake up in the morning and my feeling about every interaction with you people, but also the title of an upcoming Netflix series.

It’s based on Charles Forsman’s 2017 graphic novel of the same name, and the second of his works to be adapted into a series following The End of the F***ing World – the second, and likely final, season of which was released late last year. Jonathan Entwistle, who directed episodes of The End of the F***ing World, is behind the camera once more. It reunites It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, and also features Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

It’s a coming-of-age tale in which Lillis stars as Sydney, a teenage girl who’s feeling overwhelmed and struggling to cope with all the changes in her life. Adding to her confusion are what seem to be budding telekinetic superpowers, which she can’t really control and manifest erratically.

The show’s plot synopsis is as follows:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Let’s take a look:

You know how we’ve been complaining for the last while about how trailers reveal far too much? Well now I’m going to go in the opposite direction and say that this teaser trailer doesn’t show us nearly enough. That said, this awkward little interaction was pretty funny in its own understated way and it made me curious as to what the series is about. Reading up on it a bit certainly made me intrigued since the graphic novel is described as incredibly bleak, and that’s completely at odds with what we just saw.

So the tease worked even though it showed us basically nothing? I don’t know, it’s a conundrum. What do you think?

The eight-episode-long first season of I Am Not Okay With This will premiere on Netflix on 26 February.

