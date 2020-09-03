Spontaneous trailer is all about teens growing and blowing up

Teens are our future and all, I get it. Sometimes I feel the generation gap between their way of thinking and mine is scary, and I wish their bad attitude would blow up in their faces. And now someone went and made a movie about that disturbing thought, where teenagers are combusting. Spontaneously even.

Spontaneous is a coming-of-age teen love story, but with a difference. In this film, the teens are attempting to graduate high school in the middle of a pandemic, but unlike the one we’re currently facing us, this one is causing teens to physically explode. It’s a bizarre concept and one that seems out of place for a teen comedy, but based on this new trailer for the movie, it might just work:

The bizarre horror/comedy mash-up stars Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer, alongside a host of other young talents in Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, and Piper Perabo. Spontaneous marks the directorial debut of Brian Duffield, who also wrote the screenplay for the unique film. Having written the screenplays for films like Netflix’s Babysitter, he seems to really have a knack for understanding the teenage mindset while creating stories that are packed with fun and interesting ideas.

Spontaneous is scheduled for theatrical release in the US on October 2 and will be making its way to On-Demand services soon after. No release plan is scheduled for us locally yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this coming our way via On-demand or streaming.

Last Updated: