Star Trek: Discovery’s season 3 trailer steps into a bold new future

You have to give credit to CBS and the creative team behind Star Trek: Discovery, for a bold and innovative storyline that has truly taken the Star Trek franchise to new and exciting places. With a sci-fi franchise that has been running for over 40 years across many different TV series and movies, you think it would be difficult to find not only new stories to tell but also exciting ways to tie all that narrative into an existing timeline. Star Trek Discovery has done just that and has proved to be extremely popular with fans who have enjoyed the rollercoaster adventures of Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery.

After season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger which saw the crew travel through a wormhole and 938 years into the future to save the Universe, we finally have the first trailer for the latest season:

PS: If the link below doesn’t work because CBS decided to geofence a trailer for an internationally-beloved series that has been seen worldwide, click here.

Bringing hope to the future.

Stream the #StarTrekDay Official Trailer for the new season of #StarTrekDiscovery, premiering October 15, only on @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/CZ5froqceJ pic.twitter.com/jQJ7BdW3rV September 8, 2020

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

The third season sees the return of the core cast, with Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr Hugh Culber), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). New cast members include David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira). The show premieres on October 15, with a Netflix arrival coming shortly thereafter.

Last Updated: