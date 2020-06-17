Star Wars Celebration canceled until 2022

Star Wars Celebration has been cancelled. With the ever-increasing list of shows and conventions around the world that have been axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you wouldn’t have needed the Force to predict that the same was going to happen to the annual Star Wars convention. This year’s show was supposed to take place on the weekend of 27 – 30 August, but in a statement on the official Star Wars site, Lucasfilm announced that the event has been scrapped.

At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.

Here’s where things get a bit interesting though. While cancelling this year’s event makes a whole lot of sense, that’s not the end of the announcement.

While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s not a typo. Star Wars Celebration is not only canceled for this year, but it’s skipping next year as well to only return in 2022. There’s no reason given as to why Lucasfilm is forgoing a 2021 Star Wars Celebration event, but with all of the officially announced future Star Wars feature film productions (the scant few of them that there are) just barely going into early development now, chances are there would have been nothing major to show off next year anyway. It’s been said before that the Star Wars movies would be taking a bit of a break following some negative fan response to Lucasfilm owner Disney’s previous annual release strategy. And as the press release states, Disney’s own D23 Expo is still happening next year so there will be a platform for some reveals (I wouldn’t bet for anything more than just a basic roadmap and maybe some director reveals though).

As for Star Wars Celebration, fans who had already paid to attend this year’s event can have their tickets transferred to the new 2022 date, get a refund, or have their ticket price converted into credits that can be used to acquire Star Wars Celebration merchandise. The process for requesting refunds or transferals will run from 22 June to 26 August 2020. You can get more info on StarWars.net.

