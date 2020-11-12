Superintelligence trailer: Melissa McCarthy is humanity’s last hope against James Corden’s powerful AI

The last time James Corden nearly ended the world it was because we had all seen him in Cats and the memory of that horror-show threatened to obliterate everybody’s minds. Now Corden (or at least his voice) may just kill humanity once more and the only person standing in his way is… Melissa McCarthy?

That’s the premise for Superintelligence, an upcoming comedy set to debut on HBO Max later this month. The comedy sees McCarthy reteaming with husband and frequent creative partner Ben Falcone following their collaborations on Tammy, The Boss, and Life of the Party with the duo co-writing and Falcone directing. Unfortunately, none of those films are really anywhere close to McCarthy’s best work, in my opinion, so your mileage may vary when it comes to being excited for another of their collaborations.

This latest team-up sees McCarthy as the painfully average Carol Peters “to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens”. When Carol starts hearing the voice of Corden coming from her electronic appliances and gadgets though, she discovers that the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life as a test to determine whether humanity is worthy of being kept around. Luckily, it didn’t choose Darryn who has some kind of blood feud against the British actor (the only things he hates more are penguins – don’t even ask).

Check out the trailer!

That looks… painlessly charming, I guess. Not something I will run out to see, but also not something I will go out of my way to avoid like some of McCarthy’s earlier work with Falcone (here’s looking at you, Tammy!). Plus, the film has a great supporting cast with Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jean Smart, who are all fantastic on-screen and can hopefully bring out the best in McCarthy.

Superintelligence is scheduled to premier on the HBO Max streaming service (which means we will probably see it on Showmax soon) on 26 November 2020.

