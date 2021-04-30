Sweet Tooth trailer: Netflix’s adaptation of the acclaimed Vertigo fantasy comic looks amazing

When it comes to the entertainment business, I pride myself on knowing things. I always stay abreast of all the latest news and developments of movies and TV series, especially when they intersect with my other fanboy obsession: Comics. And yet, in some unfathomable twist, the fact that a live-action TV series adaptation of DC Comics imprint Vertigo’s Sweet Tooth was on the way somehow completely passed me by.

Created by writer/artist Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth has been described as “Mad Max meets Bambi” as it told of a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a virus that also boats a number of human-animal hybrids being born. One of those hybrids is Gus, a young boy with deer features who sets out on a thrilling cross-country adventure after his idyllic childhood with his recluse father is shattered. During its publication run between 2009 and 2013, Sweet Tooth was nominated for multiple awards, winning a Joe Schuster award among others for its surreal but poignant fantasy storytelling.

With such acclaim behind it, the Sweet Tooth TV series adaptation show had originally been set up at Hulu in 2018 with none other than Robert Downey Jr. set as producer, but after getting stuck in development hell for a bit it was eventually moved over to Netflix early last year. Much to my chagrin, I knew none of this, of course, until I did some digging this morning. That digging having been inspired by Netflix dropping the first trailer for Sweet Tooth last night, completely out of nowhere, and blowing me away with how good it looks.

Check it out below!

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Sweet Tooth was created for TV by writer/director Jim Mickle (Cold in July, Mulberry Street) who will act as showrunner. It stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Aliza Vellani, while James Brolin will provide voiceover narration. Sweet Tooth is set to premiere on Netflix on 4 June 2021.

