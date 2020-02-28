Tales From the Loop: Amazon has turned Simon Stålenhag’s sci-fi art into a stunning TV series

We will sometimes describe a really impressive movie or TV series as being art, but I don’t think that description has ever been more apt than for Amazon Prime’s upcoming science-fiction drama series, Tales From the Loop. Created by Nathaniel Halpern and executive produced by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes trilogy, The Batman) and Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let me Go), the upcoming show is making history as the first TV series to be adapted from a series of digital artwork. The artwork being the striking futuristic paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.

And as we can see in the first released trailer below, the star-studded Tales From the Loop nails the contemplative, emotional, and surrealist tone of Stålenhag’s sci-fi landscapes. According to the official blurb, the show “explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.” And it looks fantastic. Check it out below.

I will admit to having somehow overlooked Tales From the Loop before today, but I’m definitely not going to propagate that mistake. This trailer has rapidly bumped the show up my To Watch list. Strangely, what the premise reminds me of is Eureka, the super-fun SyFy TV series that ended in 2012 after five enjoyable seasons. Except, instead of lighthearted sci-fi zaniness, we’re getting tender introspections on the interaction of humanity and technology. And hot damn I am there for it!

Tales From the Loop's stacked cast includes the likes of Jonathan Pryce as Russ, the founder of the Loop Project; Rebecca Hall as Loretta, a gifted physicist; Paul Schneider as George, Russ' son; and much more. Halpern penned all eight of the show's first season episodes with Romanek directing the pilot. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 3 April 2020.







