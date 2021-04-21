Ted Lasso season 2 trailer: The most feel-good TV series around is back!

I was late in discovering Ted Lasso. Debuting in August 2020, the Apple TV+ original (which is what added to my lateness since I didn’t have Apple TV+) sounded like simply silly idea: Jason Sudeikis would reprise the titular character he played in a series of NBC TV ads from 2013 that had been created to promote the US TV network becoming the American broadcaster of the English Premier League. In the original ads, Ted Lasso was conceived as a clueless American Football coach who somehow bumbles his way into coaching EPL team Tottenham Hotspurs F.C. despite knowing next to nothing about the sport non-Americans know as football. The prospect of turning that sketch into a full-length TV series was definitely not appealing to me.

And then Ted Lasso released.

Immediately I was seeing praise for the show, especially from some close friends who could not speak enough good things about how it was exactly the type of feel-good television the world needed in 2020 as we were all gripped in the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, me being me, I procrastinated a few months more before eventually getting around to checking out what all the fuss was about for myself… and damn I want to kick myself!

In the character of Ted Lasso – who, in this incarnation, is hired to be the coach of the fictional EPL team AFC Richmond as part of a scheme by recently divorced new owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) – Sudeikis created the perfect antidote to pop-culture’s endless slew of pessimistic and cynical anti-heroes. This was a nice guy – almost impossibly nice – who just believed the best in everybody and brought nothing but love and joy to all around him in the most infectious manner as he tried to teach the struggling AFC Richmond that maybe winning wasn’t everything in life. Unless it needs to be. And if that sounds lame and sickly sweet, I can testify it’s most certainly not as the show walked that fine line with unbelievable grace and when it hit some dark drama (because underneath Ted’s unflappable smile lurked some very real issues) it handled it all with an unbelievable tenderness. This was a show that made you feel all your feels in the very best way and I cannot recommend it enough!

Especially now that it’s coming back! Renewed for an extended second season almost immediately after launch (and then for a third as well not too long after), we now know that Ted Lasso will be back to serve us those delicious shortbread biscuits along with his infectious hope on 23 July 2021, thanks to a tweet from the official Ted Lasso account.

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)?



‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

But that’s not where it ended as just a short while later, Apple TV dropped the first teaser trailer for Ted Lasso season 2, declaring that “kindness is making a comeback”. Check it out below!

