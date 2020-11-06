Tenet is getting a home release in December

Fun fact! I had tickets booked for Tenet on opening day at IMAX but I still have not watched Christopher Nolan’s twisty mindjob sci-fi blockbuster yet. With the pandemic in full swing and cinema safety precautions in a packed venue a bit iffy at the time, I bailed on that screening. I’ve thought of checking out Tenet at my local cinema a few times now, as I can easily see when there’s a completely empty screening, but something has always kept me back. Well, now I no longer need to worry about missing out on watching one of my most anticipated films of 2020 as Tenet is getting a home release next month!

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed previous reports that the blockbuster will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release on 15 December. This is despite the fact that Tenet is still playing in various regions right now (including South Africa) as it slowly keeps adding to its $347 million box office total. Even more notably, Tenet still hasn’t yet received a theatrical release in key US states like New York and Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country. Tenet only hit San Francisco a week ago. This basically tells us that WB is conceding defeat on trying to get people to watch the film in cinemas, and will now just try to let it make as much money as it can, even if that means competing against itself.

It’s honestly the best strategy as entertainment-starved film fans will probably snap this up. Especially since Tenet became the latest of Nolan’s blockbuster films criticized for its audio mixing. In a film as plot-heavy as Tenet, being able to hear the dialogue of character trying to explain what the hell is going on is actually kind of important. Well, now you can just turn on the subtitles as you watch it at home. Yay!

The Tenet 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray releases, which will retail for $44.95 and $35.99, respectively, will feature a bonus featurette titled Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet. This hour-long documentary special give a behind-the-scenes look at the development and production of the film from the point of view of the cast and crew. The DVD release of Tenet won’t boast any special features and will retail for $28.98. There’s no word so far as what I can see about the costing and availability of the film’s digital release, but preorders start from 10 November.

