The Belt fights for independence in the explosive trailer for Amazon’s The Expanse season five

To think it all started with a simple missing person’s case.

The search for a rich girl who went missing on Ceres led to a small crew of misfits and outcasts lifting the lid on a massive conspiracy to foment war between the UN-controlled Earth, with its multitudes of poor and hungry, and the independent and technically-advanced, yet far less numerous, Mars. Caught in between these two powerful adversaries, the Belt. Millions of people living and working in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and who’re dependent on both powers for their very survival – and exploited by both for their resources and held in contempt for being different. That’s a powder keg waiting to explode – and explode it does.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season five is as follows:

Season 5 picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

Let’s take a look:

I enjoyed season four, but overall I felt that the season mostly consisted of setup for future events and didn’t deliver all that much in the way of pay-off – it looks like season five is about to pay off in a big way. The Belt, under the leadership of Marco Inaros, is throwing a lot of rocks – but never forget they live in glass houses.

What do you think?

The ten-episode-long fifth season of The Expanse will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 December. The first three episodes will be available then, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with the season finale on 3 February. It stars Wes Chatham, Dominique Tipper, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Steven Strait, Cara Gee, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Keon Alexander.

