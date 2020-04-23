Apple’s new Fraggle Rock series was shot entirely with iPhones

Some people certainly know how to make the most of their extra free time during Quarantine. And it appears the people at The Jim Henson Company are certainly keeping productive and making far better use of their time playing with their toys than Darryn is, who really should’ve also come up with a Batman show of his own by now.

Instead, they have come up with an entirely new short-form show called Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Created by the late, great Jim Henson, Fraggle Rock (or Fraggle Rock with Jim Henson’s Muppets) was a puppet show with a simple premise revolving around small creatures called Fraggles, and smaller creatures known as Doozers, who have adventures in a series of caves connected to the worlds of Gorgs and humans. It was a popular addition to Jim Henson’s already remarkable line-up of puppet shows and one which there were even talks of turning into a movie at one point.

It seems though instead of rebooting as a movie, the company has decided to retune the show as a new series with a focus on social distancing. It’s all about trying to give a positive educational message to kids about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s the trailer for the new series, which Apple revealed for their AppleTV+ service:

In accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at home” guidelines, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

I think that looks all rather impressive especially when you consider everything was made at home using iPhones. Who needs a film studio when you can pull off something equally as good from the comfort of your home? It shows not just how talented the different people at the Jim Hensen company are but also how creative they are to come up with the concept so quickly.

New episodes of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be premiering globally for free, every Tuesday on AppleTV+

