The French Dispatch: Watch the trailer for Wes Anderson’s new star-studded film

The French Dispatch is the brand new star-studded film from writer/director Wes Anderson. That right there should tell you everything you need to know about whether you’re already looking forward to this movie or not. See when it comes to Anderson’s work, audiences are generally divided into two distinct groups: Those who worship his very particular brand of fantastical whimsy and those who think it nothing more than hipster filmmaking tosh. I’m most definitely in the former group.

And so as a card-carrying member of the Wes Anderson Fan Club (though my standing may be in question as I still haven’t got around to watching Isle of Dogs), I’m super stoked for The French Dispatch which stars the likes of Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Elizabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, and so, so much more. So what are all these people doing? According to Anderson himself, when he spoke to IndieWire about the film last year, “the story is not easy to explain.”

[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.

What does all of that mean? Well, I don’t have to tell you. I can just show you thanks to the film’s first trailer which dropped online last night.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Oh my, that is most definitely about as Wes Anderson-y of a Wes Anderson movie as you can get. And if you’re busy shaking your head right now and going “WTF IS THIS RUBBISH?!”, then… Well, then I guess Anderson is not for you. That’s okay. It’s most definitely for me though, which is why I cannot wait until this releases on 24 July 2020.

