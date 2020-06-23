The Galactic Empire is falling in this first look at Apple+ and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation

Isaac Asimov’s Foundation is one of the most acclaimed works of science fiction ever written. Originally published in 1951, and receiving two sequels (Foundation and Empire and Second Foundation) in the following two years, it’s been hugely influential in the genre and inspired many an author since its publication. In the early ‘80s Asimov then added a further two prequels and sequels to the original trilogy.

While I have read the original trilogy, I’m still including myself in the list of people who may not know what this is all about because I read them around thirty years ago and don’t remember a damn thing about it – so this refresher is helpful.

Foundation tells the tale of Hari Seldon, a mathematician in the Galactic Empire whose life’s work is the development of a theory he calls psychohistory – a new discipline that combines mathematics, history, and sociology in order to predict the future of large groups of people. Unfortunately, his theory predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire and the emergence of a new dark age that will last for many thousands of years. While nothing can prevent the fall of the empire as it’s already gained too much momentum, he develops a plan to mitigate some of the damage and curtail the length of the inevitable dark age – he creates the Foundation.

I’ve been waiting impatiently to see what Apple+ does with one of the most highly-regarded and epic-in-scope science fiction series of all time. Well, the wait is over because they’ve just released the first teaser trailer.

The show’s official plot synopsis is as follows:

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Let’s take a look:

Firstly, let’s address the elephant in the room: David Goyer is wrong and Frank Herbert’s Dune is the greatest sci-fi novel of all time.

That said, hot damn I’m impressed. Apple+ needs a breakout hit series, and this could just be it because based on this teaser it looks superb. It’s absolutely gorgeous visually, I’m a big fan of Jared Harris who I think is an excellent actor, and it’s clear they’re not shying away from telling an epic tale about the fall of humanity.

What do you think?

Foundation will premiere on Apple+ in some time in 2021. It also stars Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton.

